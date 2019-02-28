Martin Timothy Allen, 33, a registered sex offender, was transported to the Department of Corrections to serve a sentence of two years, five months and 23 days in state prison for failing to report information required of a convicted sex offender.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Allen has been a registered Sex Offender living in Florida since his 2019 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15. He has been making the required reports since 2011. He is required to report his permanent residence and any changes thereto, and to report any temporary residence.
From April to August 2018, DCSO tried eight times to verify that he lived at the last address he registered, on North 17th Avenue. Often when DCSO showed up, his mother would claim they "just missed him." DCSO became suspicious he was not actually living there.
In August, DCSO responded to a call from Stone Gate Apartments. There they found Allen in an apartment apparently living with his girlfriend. She confirmed he had begun living with her in June, staying at least two nights a week there, and often being at the apartment when she came home from work.
The apartment was 556 feet from DeSoto County High School; registered sex offenders whose victim was under age 16 may not live within 1,000 feet of a school.
Allen was arrested on charges of failing to report his correct address and living within 1,000 feet of a school. In January he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to prison, followed by two years of community control when he will have electronic monitoring, a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew, no contact with his victim, sex offender treatment,k and no more than 1,000 feet where minors congregate.
He arrived at the Department of Corrections on Feb. 19 and is projected to be released on Feb. 1, 2021.
Previously he had served a two-year and a six-year prison sentence for lewd and lascivious behavior in 2009 with a victim 12-15, as well as a year and nine months for possession and sale of cocaine back in 2004.
