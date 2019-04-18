The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office thwarted a couple's alleged attempt to sneak drugs to her boyfriend in jail by hiding them in clean clothing.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, Michael von Pickett, 43, was detained in the county jail on a charge of domestic battery, after his girlfriend, Nicole Linn Obery, 37, said he pushed, grabbed and hit her on April 8, causing physical injuries.
While he was in jail, von Pickett spoke to Obery on the phone, asking her to bring him some clothing and prescription medication. He allegedly instructed her to sew some "ice cold" (drugs) into the collar, and to put some on a few of the prescription pills. Throughout the conversation they discussed how to conceal the drugs in the clothing, according to the arrest reports. Apparently, the two were unaware the sheriff's office recorded the conversation.
Jail personnel were alerted to look for contraband if Obery came to the jail with items for von Pickett. When she arrived at the jail with the clothing and medications, a deputy confronted her and she ultimately admitted trying to hide drugs in the shirt.
When the clothes were examined, there was a bulge in the collar of the shirt which contained a small plastic bag of a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Two of the prescription pills were found stuck together, and they also tested positive for meth.
Obery and von Pickett were both held on charges of smuggling contraband into a detention facility, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and possession or use of drug equipment. Obery was charged additionally with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Her bond was set at $5,000, and his at $3,000. He also has a pending charge of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, with a $7,500 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.