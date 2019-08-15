The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported that 78-year-old Champ Smith of Arcadia was sentenced to a year in prison for failing to report a change of address as required of a registered sex offender.
According to records from DCSO, the Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Smith was convicted in Texas of sexual assault of a child in 2003. Since moving to Florida in 2012, he has conducted the registrations required.
In January, the Arcadia Police Department investigated a sexual assault allegedly committed by Smith against an 85-year-old woman where Smith lived. Others in the residence asked him to leave, and he reportedly moved to the DeSoto Motel or the Economy Inn. He never reported that move as a temporary or permanent change of address.
In July, he entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced to a year and 10 months in prison. With credit for time served, his projected release date is Dec. 12, 2020.
