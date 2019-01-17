Jason Joseph Coffee, 42, was transported to the Department of Corrections on Jan. 9 to serve an 18-month sentence on two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to his residence in the 1300 block of N.E. Newsom Drive in Arcadia on a domestic battery call last September. A woman said he was intoxicated and put his hands around her throat, according to the arrest report.
When deputies arrived, Coffee began yelling that he had done nothing wrong. When they tried to put Coffee in the back of a patrol car, he threatened to punch one of the deputies and spat on both of his arms as the officer tried to connect the seatbelt.
Later, when Coffee was being booked into the jail, he also spat on another officer there. He was charges with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and two counts of battery on a law officer, both felonies, and was held on $40,000 bond.
According to records from the Clerk of Court, Coffee pleaded no contest and was sentenced to serve 18 months in state prison, with credit for the three months he was in the DeSoto County jail. His projected release date is March 11, 2020.
