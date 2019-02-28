The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrests of Kyle Lamar Chaney, 30, and Shalana Paulette Cook, 32, on numerous charges including burglary of a dwelling and grand theft.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, DeSoto deputies responded to reported break-ins of several residences in January and February. Many of the residences were migrant camps.
Most of the victims reported having locked their rooms and homes earlier in the day when they went to work. Some noticed doors having been kicked in or window screens removed, and discovered several things were missing. Among the items taken were electronics, jewelry, shoes, clothing, wallets, cell phones, bicycles, shampoo, a box of chocolates, and loose change.
The break-ins and robberies were reported from S.E. 1st Avenue, S.E. 4th Avenue, S.E. Esmerelda Drive, S.E. Plaza Drive, N.E. Cisneros Drive, S.E. Carnahan Avenue and S.E. E&T Circle.
A witness told DCSO that Kyle Chaney and Shalana Cook might be responsible for the burglaries. When deputies went to the address where the two were staying, the resident there confirmed they were staying in a shed on the property and noted the two had in their possession items matching some of the things listed as stolen.
Another witness said Chaney earlier had been trying to sell items matching the description of some of the stolen goods.
Deputies knocked on the door of the shed but no one let them in; but hearing movement inside, they entered and found Cook inside. Several pairs of new sneakers were seen there, along with several other items (including the chocolates) matching the things that had been reported taken in the burglaries.
There were also items in the shed indicating both Chaney and Cook were living there, including greeting cards exchanged between them and their names painted on the walls and curtains, according to the arrest report. Cook claimed she did not know where the items in question came from.
A search pursuant to a warrant turned up many of the items reportedly stolen over the past few weeks.
In executing the search warrant, DCSO found a backpack with Cook's driver's license, an EBT card and several court documents all bearing her name. They also found a plastic bag with a rock-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Chaney was arrested on 10 counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, eight counts of grand theft valued at $100 to $300, and one each of petty theft, and grand theft between $300 to $5,000. His bond was set at $90,120 and his arraignment is slated for April 22.
On Feb. 15, a DCSO detective saw Cook, and knowing there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest, he told her he was arresting her. She looked around as though planning to run away but the detective grabbed her arm. When he led her to his car and tried to handcuff her, she began screaming and resisting. She head-butted the officer and hit him in the face, causing a nosebleed. She grabbed at his groin area and then ran away.
She refused multiple orders to stop and tried to hide under a mobile home. She was eventually removed from there and taken into custody.
Cook was arrested on 10 counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, eight counts of grand theft valued at $100 to $300, one count of grand theft valued at $300 to $5,000, petty theft, battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, resisting an officer with violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $97,500 and she is scheduled for arraignment on March 18.
Cook was previously sentenced to three-and-a-half years in state prison in 2011 on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling or conveyance and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was released in 2014.
Chaney served a year-long prison sentence on a charge of child abuse with injury and was released in 2014.
