The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Carl Anthony Harris Jr., 25, of Tampa, on multiple charges connected to the fraudulent use of someone's credit cards.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, in June a woman learned someone was using her credit union account, which had been frozen due to suspicious activity. When she checked her purse, she discovered her debit card, driver's license and other items were missing.
Investigation revealed someone had deposited around $4,000 of deposits in the account, then used around $2,000 for purchases at Publix in Wesley Chapel. A day later, someone made another $2,000 purchase at another Publix. Video from the businesses showed a man, accompanied by two other men, purchasing $2,000 in money orders at Publix.
The victim did not recognize the men in the video. She did, however, remember the last time she saw her cards, she had been shopping in a store and a friend told her that her purse was open, so she zipped it closed.
Further investigation revealed that the checks that had been deposited by an unknown person into the victim's account were fraudulent. DCSO detectives contacted Tampa Police, who reportedly recognized the man in the video as Harris.
With that information, DCSO was able to review his Instagram page, which led them to a man using the name "billioinairebanks," reportedly identified as one of the other men in the video with Harris. His Instagram post allegedly stated, "Suntrust $10K, TD $4K, Regions $5K, BOA $7K, Wells Fargo $8K. MUST HAVE CARD AND MOBILE LOGIN." The next post showed a credit union receipt matching the victim's account.
An arrest warrant was issued for Harris and he was taken into custody on August 14 on charges of fraud or swindle to obtain property under $20,000, uttering a false bank note or check, fraud by using another person's ID without consent, illegal use of credit cards more than twice in six months to obtain more than $100, and grand theft between $300-$5,000. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
