The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Keith Kendrick Anderson, 19, of Tampa, on several charges connected to a theft from Walmart last December.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, on December 22, 2018, a Walmart employee said two men came to her register with a cart containing seven gift cards totaling almost $2,000 in value, two Beats headphones worth $300 each, a laptop and two XBox game consoles worth almost $1,000. They tried to pay for the items with a credit card but the card was declined.
One of the pair started pushing keys on the touch-screen of the cash register to print a receipt showing the items had been paid, and then picked up the receipt as it was printed. As he did so, he put down a bottle he had been drinking from. The other, Lopez, started to run off with the items and struggled with the clerk before he escaped outside the store.
Detectives reported the stolen items and learned three of the gift cards were used later that same day at a Walmart in Tampa.
Anderson was identified through a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) search and matched with his driver's license photo. A warrant for his arrest was issued early in April, and Anderson was arrested on charges of unarmed robbery, felony battery, retail theft of $300 or more and resisting the recovery of stolen property. His bond was set at $10,000 and he bonded out the next day. His arraignment is scheduled for July 1.
