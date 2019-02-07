William Henry Taylor, 53, of the 200 block of E. Palmetto St. in Arcadia, is serving a two-year sentence in state prison after reportedly attacking some Hispanic individuals with a machete and other implements.
According to records from the Arcadia Police Department, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, on August 16, 2016, Taylor ran out into the street, shouting about "wetbacks and illegals," and purporting to attack people driving down the street.
At first he charged a woman with an American flag pole, saying she was a "Mexican" and was not allowed to drive down the street. He later let her pass when she said she was an "Indian."
Witnesses said he tried to attack every Hispanic person who drove by. He ran at one truck, which left and came back later with a second truck, and the drivers got into an altercation with Taylor. One of the drivers grabbed a baseball bat from his truck, according to a witness, and hit Taylor with it, so Taylor ran back to his house and returned with a machete, charging at the vehicles. One of the trucks tried to back up and Taylor reportedly charged the driver with the machete.
When police arrived, Taylor's sister said he had called her at work, saying he was gong to fight for his country and die for it. Alarmed, she returned home in time to see the altercation between Taylor and the two men.
Taylor's mother said he had begun swearing and being argumentative and playing loud music, as he did when intoxicated or using drugs.
Taylor told police he did not remember anything that happened after he let the "Indian" woman pass.
In November 2016, Taylor pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief with under $200 property damage. He was given two years probation.
In June 2017, he was charged with violating the terms of his probation by changing his residence without notifying authorities, failing to complete the required drug/alcohol treatment and failure to complete outpatient treatment as required. In July he was sentenced to serve two years in prison and was released in October 2018.
On Jan. 14, 2019, he was arrested on a parole violation and returned to the Department of Corrections on Jan. 30. A projected release date has not yet been published.
