The Arcadia Police Department reported the arrest of Quameer Hinson, 19, of Wauchula, last July on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a victim age 12 to 16.
According to the arrest report, APD responded to a reported attempted suicide. The female victim (whose age was redacted from the arrest report but who was no older than 16, according to the charge) reportedly was feeling sad because she missed her family. As she was walking down the street, Hinson approached her and began walking with her.
The arrest report indicates that several times Hinson asked her for a kiss but she told him no. The two continued walking until they came to a house where Hinson took her to a shed "just to hang out," he told her.
Once in the shed, he told her to pull her pants down, and then reportedly held a gun to her head. She said she pulled her pants down and Hinson allegedly forced her to the ground and did "nasty stuff" to her. He reportedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
The victim later called police but then had second thoughts, threatening suicide. She was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital where evidence was collected. Although she initially refused to identify her assailant, she later told officers it was Hinson.
He was arrested on July 17 and held on $7,500 bond until his release on Jan. 8.
Hinson had been arrested last March after he was disturbing a DeSoto County High School class by yelling and refusing to sit down when told, according to the APD arrest report. He became physically aggressive toward one staff member, punching him in the face. He kicked other staff members and spat in one's face.
He was arrested on two charges of disturbing the peace at a school and battery on an education employee. Bond was set at $2,620 and he was released on bond less than two weeks later.
