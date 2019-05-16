The Florida Highway Patrol reported a three-vehicle crash on State Road 70 last Thursday.
According to FHP, the wreck occurred just west of the Open Road around noon. Kaylie Carver, 18, of Ona, was heading westbound on State Road 70 in a Kia Soul, behind a Chevy Cobalt driven by Beth Ochampaugh, 39, of Arcadia, who was stopped to make a left turn onto Howard Avenue.
Carver failed to brake for the Chevy and collided with the rear of Ochampaugh's car. The Kia then entered the eastbound lane of State Road 70, where it was struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by Jose Mejia Villatoro, 35, of Clewiston.
Carver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Ochanpaugh was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Both women had been wearing seatbelts. Villatoro was not injured.
Carver was cited for wreckless driving.
