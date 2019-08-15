The Florida Highway Patrol reported a wreck on Tuesday causing a tractor-trailer to overturn on State Road 70.
According to FHP's report, a Volvo tractor-trailer was facing eastbound on State Road 70 at the intersection with State Road 31. The semi, driven by Bryon Sampson, 31, of Fort Meade, had a green light and began to make the turn onto SR-31.
Timothy Cassels, 60, of Arcadia, was in a Ford F-150 pickup waiting at the red light. As the tractor-trailer made the turn, the trailer overturned onto its left side, causing the cab to overturn also. The trailer struck the left from of the Ford.
Neither driver was injured. The load of fertilizer being hauled in the trailer spilled onto the roadway and had to be cleaned up. Sampson was cited for careless driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.