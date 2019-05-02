A traffic stop for running a stop sign led to the arrest of Manuel Angel Rolon, 47, on numerous drug-related charges.
According to the arrest report and records from the Clerk of Court, on April 17 a deputy saw a pickup on Southeast Ami Drive fail to stop at a stop sign. When the deputy tried to pull the truck over, at first the pickup failed to stop. When it finally did stop, the driver stepped out and the deputy recognized him as Rolon, whose license had been suspended.
Rolon allegedly admitted his license had been suspended, but as the officer tried to handcuff him, Rolon took off running.
The deputy tried to stop him with a Taser; Rolon kept running but the second Taser attempt knocked Rolon to the ground. Rolon ran into a canal but eventually fell and two deputies handcuffed him. In doing so, they reportedly discovered he had some marijuana and methamphetamine, along with plastic baggies and rolling papers.
Where Rolon had fallen, a deputy allegedly found some cash and a bag with marijuana; it appeared Rolon had tried to hide it in the mud as he fled. The truck was found to contain more methamphetamine, and additional drugs for which a prescription would be required. They also found a digital scale, glass pipes and more baggies, according to the arrest report.
DCSO also confirmed the truck was not registered.
Rolon was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, five counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, three counts of possession or use of drug equipment, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent offense, failing to register a motor vehicle and destroying, tampering with or fabricating evidence. He remains in jail on $12,720 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.