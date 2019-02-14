Two men were arrested on charges of armed robbery and are being held in the DeSoto County Jail on $100,000 bond each.
According to records from the Arcadia Police Department, DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, on Feb. 5 a man reported that he had been robbed by four men with a gun.
Two of them were identified as Javin De'R'Shea Jenkins, 18, of the 300 block of N. Monroe Avenue, and Walter Shane Slaughter Jr., 19, of the 2800 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, both in Arcadia. (The other two men with them were not listed as having been charged.)
The victim said he was visiting a friend when he saw four men approach the house and take his bike. As he ran after the four, Jenkins allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and said, "We are gonna pop a cap in your ass." The victim backed off, letting the four take the bike, and later called police.
Police soon found four men, including Jenkins and Slaughter, who met the descriptions and the victim positively identified them.
Jenkins said he did have a gun but that he never pointed it at the victim, saying he had only moved it from his backpack to his waistband. Slaughter said one of the other two men also had a gun.
The two weapons were found; they were both BB guns with bullets that looked like real bullets.
Both Jenkins and Slaughter were charged with robbery with a firearm; Jenkins was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Court records indicate Jenkins was also arrested in December on a charge of burglary with assault or battery. According to the DCSO arrest report, two men said they went to a friend's house; one went inside while the victim waited in the car. The man then started to argue with the resident, and later came back outside and started hitting the victim. Jenkins, a friend of the other man, also started hitting the victim.
The resident got in the driver's seat and started the car as a third man came out of the house, attacking the resident with a metal object, then bashing the car with it. The two drove off and went to the hospital with various wounds. Jenkins was charged with burglary with assault or battery.
Slaughter reportedly was arrested in November when he and Jenkins were sitting in a car in the parking lot of the police department. When an officer came out to the lot to see what they were doing there, Slaughter, the driver, said they were waiting on someone who was being interviewed. The officer noticed what looked like marijuana cigarette in the ash tray. Slaughter said it was not marijuana but K2, a type of synthetic marijuana.
He was arrested on a a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.