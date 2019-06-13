The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrests of Philip Adam Pelham, 44, and James Allen Bullard, 37, following a knife fight reported outside the Back Street Bar on N.E. Cubitis Ave. on June 3.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, witnesses said Pelham learned that the victim was at the bar. Pelham reportedly had a dispute with the victim, so he went to the bar intending to confront him. Bullard was in the truck with Pelham, according to the arrest report.
Witnesses said Pelham got out of his truck and began yelling at the victim, saying "he was going to cut his brains out" and "Ima gut you." The victim went to his vehicle before getting into a fight with Pelham: he said later he put his phone away so he wouldn't lose it. The two men then began to fight. One witness said the victim was able to knock a knife out of Pelham's hand.
The victim ended up on the ground, bleeding. He was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He had stab wounds in his ribcage, lower back, neck, across his cheek and his temple.
After the fight, Bullard reportedly picked something up off the ground and put it in Pelham's truck, and the two took off before law enforcement arrived. One witness reported seeing a knife sheath on Pelham's back side prior to the fight.
Pelham said he burned the clothes he was wearing at Bullard's house that night. Bullard said Pelham asked him to burn his clothes but Bullard had not done so, but just stashed them in a dog kennel. He gave the blood-stained clothes to detectives.
Although Pelham claimed the victim bad a knife, the only one that was found was a blood-smeared knife in Pelham's truck, believed to be the one Bullard picked up that night. There was also blood on the sheath found in Pelham's truck, blood smears on the driver side door, and blood on the seat and steering wheel.
Pelham was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and bond was set at $50.000.
Bullard was arrested on charges of destroying, tampering with or fabricating evidence and as an accessory-after-the-fact in a felony. His bond was set at $9,000.
Both men bonded out later.
Both are scheduled for arraignment on August 5.
