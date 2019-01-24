Damon Dwight Daughtrey, 40, was sentenced to serve two-and-a-half years in state prison over a case that began when a woman working at a business needed a potty break.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, a woman who worked at a business office on S.W. County Road 769 (Kings Highway) went to her boss’s residence at the same location to use the restroom, as there was no restroom in the trailer where she worked. She customarily used that restroom.
But Daughtrey, who also lived there, refused to let her use the restroom and began cursing at her, the arrest report states.
Daughtrey then left the house, went out to his truck, and came back with a length of PVC pipe raised over his head, threatening to hit the woman. She got in her car and contacted her boss, and a coworker called the Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, Daughtrey denied threatening the woman, even though another witness corroborated the woman’s statement that Daughtrey had threatened her with the pipe. Daughtrey then grabbed onto a fence and would not let go while a deputy tried to handcuff him and it took two men to restrain him.
He was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $25,750.
Daughtrey entered a plea of no contest and was initially placed on probation. But in December 2018, when Daughtrey went for a regular drug screening test as required by his probation, he tried to put the collection cup in his pants. The probation officer, however, said he had to keep the cup outside of his pants. He then asked if Daughtrey had some other liquid he was trying to put in the cup, and Daughtrey removed from his pants a bottle containing urine. Daughtrey was arrested for willfully defrauding or attempting to defraud a urine drug test.
His probation was revoked and he was transferred to the Department of Corrections on Jan. 17. His projected release date has not yet been published.
