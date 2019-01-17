Alain Vasquez, 31, of the 1000 block of S.W. Cindee Street, was transferred to the Department of Corrections on Jan. 9 to serve an 18-month sentence for credit card fraud.
According to records from the Arcadia Police Department, Clerk of Court and DOC, in September 2016 a woman reported her debit card had been stolen and used to make a $200 purchase at a local sporting goods store. Police went to an area gas station where the woman believed she dropped her credit card. Reviewing the store's security tape, police saw a car pull up on the spot where the victim had parked, and a man and woman got out of the car and went into the store. When they returned, the woman was seen reaching down to pick something up; police suspected it was the victim's credit card.
At the sporting goods store, the clerk described the man who made the purchase with the victim's card. The man told her his girlfriend was letting him use her card as a birthday present. Video there showed he matched the person seen in the gas station tape.
An Arcadia officer recognized the woman in the tape so police questioned her. She admitted picking up the card, claiming she was going to try to find out whose it was in order to return it. She identified the man with her as Vasquez. He was arrested in Jan. 2018. In July he pleaded no contest to a charge of credit card fraud and was sentenced to four years of probation, plus ordered to pay restitution.
In November, however, he was arrested for violating the terms of his probation by failing to report to his Probation Officer in August and by moving to a new residence without notification or his P.O.'s consent. His probation was revoked in January and he was sentenced to prison for 18 months, with credit for five months served in the county jail.
His expected release date is Jan. 2, 2020.
