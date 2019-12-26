The Florida Highway Patrol identified the passenger who died in a fatal accident Christmas Eve morning in Arcadia.
The passenger was Zachary Haniff, 36, of Arcadia.
The driver of the vehicle was Jill Behning Haniff, 68, of Arcadia. She is currently at Lee Memorial Hospital, where she is in critical condition.
According to FHP, alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jermain Montori Bates, 42, 100 block of S. Watson Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, firing a weapon in public, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
James Randolph Payne, 52, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Luis Enrique Sanchez, 22, 1000 block of S.E. Lamb Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Selene Siquinajay, 36, 1400 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Abdul Jovon Smith, 19, 600 block of Crane St., Sebring. Charges: damage to property over $1,000, burglary of a structure or dwelling with damage over $1,000, grand theft, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and damage to a coin operating machine with larceny. Bond: $29,620.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.