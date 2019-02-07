The Arcadia Police Department reported the arrest of Deniqua Sharice Wallace, 26, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery.
According to the APD arrest report, on Jan. 23, Wallace arrived at a residence in the 100 block of N. Monroe Ave. and began arguing with a man known as "Black," because she said he took her bike tire and she wanted it back. When she tried to enter the residence, another man would not let her.
She claimed that man threatened her with a sharpened wood stick and then punched her in the face.
However, a witness said the man was trying to get her to stop arguing with Black, when she threatened the man, saying she would "cut his guts out." A witness said she tried to attack the man with a knife, and when he tried to stop her, she cut the witness's arm. She then began to throw rocks at the man.
When police arrived, they found a pocket knife on her. They arrested her and put her in the back seat of their car. She began to kick the car windows and then said she wanted to kill herself.
Wallace is being held in DeSoto County jail on $8,500 bond. Previously, she had been arrested in October and again in December, 2018, on drug charges. Those cases are pending.
