The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Victoria Lynn Hatcher, 53, on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed her husband.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, an Arcadia Police Department officer arrived at Hatcher's residence to find her holding her husband's chest as he lay in the front yard with a stab wound.
When questioned, Hatcher said her husband had a stab wound when he arrived at the house. But later she allegedly admitted she stabbed him after the two were arguing.
Hatcher said the disagreement was precipitated when a woman came to the door. The husband told Hatcher the woman asked for help moving furniture, but Hatcher began to argue with him. She said there was a pocket knife next to the husband and they both grabbed for it at the same time, and at some point he was cut.
The husband was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital for treatment of a stab wound in his chest.
Hatcher was arrested and is being held om $50,000 bond.
