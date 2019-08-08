The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Crystal Danielle Brady, 34, for allegedly attacking another woman with Mace and a boxcutter.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, the victim reported she had been at Louis Anderson Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Street when she and Brady exchanged words. The two women had an ongoing dispute and there had been a prior altercation.
Brady claimed the victim came up to her as she was sitting in a car, and tried to spit on Brady's newborn baby. Brady said she got out of the car and the two began to fight, and Brady ended up with a bite mark on her arm.
Several witnesses, however, told officers they say Brady spray Mace on the victim with her right hand and approach the victim with a neon green box cutter in her left hand. Video confirmed the witnesses' accounts and reportedly showed Brady was the instigator.
Brady was arrested on charges of felony battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She was released on $5,500 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 9.
Brady previously served a prison sentence of more than a year in 2011 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Brady
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.