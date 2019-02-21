Jessica Lynn Saleman, 31, pleaded no contest to several criminal charges and was transported Monday to the Department of Corrections to serve a three-year sentence.
In September 2018, she was arrested for stealing a gun from a man's home and then selling it to someone else. Charges arising from that incident included grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, dealing in stolen property, and burglary of an occupied conveyance. Later that month she was also charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
After she was jailed for the gun theft, she contacted the victim while she was still in jail, asking him to drop the charges. She offered to repay him for the $130 it cost him to get his gun back. She talked with someone else over the phone, asking him to pay the money to the victim so he would drop the charges against her. For that, she was found guilty of obstructing justice by tampering in a felony proceeding.
Following her three years in prison (she is projected to be released by Sept. 25, 2021), she will be on drug offender probation for an additional three years, under which she will be evaluated for drug and alcohol abuse and may be required to undergo treatment.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Jessica Lynn Saleman, 30, of the 1300 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia, on charges that she stole a man's gun, then turned around and sold it to someone else.
According to the arrest report, the victim said Saleman had been at his residence on Sept. 18. She was in the bedroom as he was took a shower. When he got out of the shower, she was gone.
He discovered his handgun, which had been locked in a safe, was also missing. He told a DCSO deputy she was the only person who had been there since he last saw it in his safe, and believed she had taken it.
The victim was later contacted by a friend who said a woman named Jessica was trying to sell a handgun to him. The friend ended up buying it from her, and then gave it back to the victim.
The victim said he believed she stole the gun because she wanted to start a serious relationship with him, but he told her he wasn't interested. Because she had left without saying goodbye, he suspected she had taken the gun.
Saleman was apprehended on Sept. 27; she had been hiding between some buildings when a deputy saw her. Where she had been hiding, the deputy found a syringe with a clear substance, and there were two hydrocodone pills in her backpack.
When DCSO questioned Saleman, she said the victim had given the gun to her because he owed her some money. She was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, petty theft between $100-$300, unarmed burglary of an occupied structure, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Her bond was set at $40,000.
Arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.
Saleman was found guilty earlier this year on two felony charges of criminal use of personal identification and scheming to defraud. According to records from the Clerk of Court, several detainees at the county jail had deposits into their jail canteen accounts using a credit card from a man in Ohio. Records state Saleman was instructed how to access a Russian website with credit card information, and that she accessed funds both for canteen accounts and to bond a detainee out of jail. She was sentenced to county jail time.
She also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of welfare fraud. She pleaded no contest also to a misdemeanor charge of fleeing to elude arrest when a deputy tried to contact her regarding an outstanding warrant. She ran across a field until she fell, and when the deputy tried to handcuff her she continued to resist.
