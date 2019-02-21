Katherine Paige Williams, 46, was arrested on three counts of exploitation of an elderly man for less than $10,000 and three counts of grand theft of between $300 and $5,000.
According to records of the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, a woman noticed unusual charges under the debit account of an elderly relative who resides in an assisted-living facility. She noticed multiple charges at a local restaurant, along with charges from Walmart, a local hotel and a liquor store. All told, the suspicious charges added up to $329.14.
The woman contacted the sheriff's office and an officer reviewed the Walmart charges and video of the transactions. They went to the hotel where a clerk confirmed the person pictured in the Walmart video was staying in a room there.
When DCSO officers spoke with the woman, she said her name was Paige Treadwell Williams. (She later said she used "Treadwell" because it was a well respected name in the community.) When asked about the transactions with the elderly man's card, she claimed he gave her the card to pay for a room and things she needed. She said she would sometimes see him around town and he would give her money.
When asked, the man adamantly denied even knowing Williams, let alone letting her use his card.
She was arrested initially in January and is being held on $26,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.