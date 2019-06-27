The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Lucinda Fitchett, 41, on charges that she drove her SUV into a gate, attacked her boyfriend with a knife and left the scene of the crash.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, on June 18 a deputy responded to a residence on S.E. Airport Road, where a homeowner said Fitchett came onto her property, began arguing with a man who got out of the SUV, and chased the man with a knife. Fitchett, who reportedly also lives on S.E. Airport Road, then backed into the resident's fence, damaging it, and left the scene.
Another deputy was dispatched at the same time about a man who had been attacked by someone with a knife. The two deputies realized they were involved with the same case. The victim said Fitchett had swung a knife at his throat, but he blocked the blow with his hand, causing an injury. When Fitchett left the scene, the victim also left and had someone call 911.
When Fitchett was apprehended, damage to the SUV was noted, but Fitchett claimed the vehicle had been damaged previously and denied driving into the fence. She also denied doing anything to the victim.
She was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run by leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. She is being held on $15,000 bond.
She has a history of prior arrests on charges of domestic battery and was adjudicated guilty in two cases.
