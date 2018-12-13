The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Billie Sue Gibson, 31, on a charge of animal cruelty causing pain and suffering and/or death.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, on May 5, deputies responded to an address on S.W. Marco Street when the property owner, who only recently came into ownership of the site, discovered flies and maggots along with a foul smell at the house. He intended to clean up the property after it had been previously occupied by Gibson.
When a deputy entered the house, he was "overwhelmed by the foul smell." He could see a dog's body covered with maggots and flies. The dog appeared to have been dead for some time, given the late stage of decay. The house had dirty clothes and feces all over the floor and was "unsuitable to be lived in by human or animals," according to the arrest report.
Animal Services confirmed the dog had been dead for some time and most likely suffered. No food or water was found in the house. A second dog was found on the property and turned over to Animal Services.
Gibson was questioned a few days later. She said since the prior December she had called DCSO and Animal Services because she needed a new owner for the dogs. She said she moved to the east coast and could not take the dogs with her. She then returned to Arcadia in February but could not afford to keep the dogs for health reasons. She said she "did not think she would be in trouble because she reached out for help." She claimed she had been at the house May 3 and both dogs were alive and well.
However, a neighbor said she had not been at the house in days. Neither DCSO nor Animal Services had any record of her calling for help with the dogs. Further, the state of decay of one dog indicated it had been dead for a longer time than Gibson claimed.
A warrant for her arrest was issued on May 9; it was served on Monday. Gibson was held on $1,500 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 7.
