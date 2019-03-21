Becky Jean Douglas, 48, was arrested last Thursday on charges of unarmed home burglary, grand theft between $300 and $5,000, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
According to the arrest report from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, a woman who lives on S.W. U.S. Highway 17 returned home to find things in disarray and several items missing, among them a jar of coins worth about $500.
She also reported her father's wallet was missing. He had recently returned to Mexico and his wallet was in the care of the victim and her sister.
The sister reported four separate transactions were made from the man's missing debit card, at a Shell Oil gas station and a Dollar General store, both in Punta Gorda. The purchases were for gasoline and snacks, totaling a little more than $50.
When officers viewed video from the stores where the purchases were made, they were able to identify a woman making those charges with the card. She got into a pickup, and deputies learned who owned it. From the truck owner's Facebook page they could see photos of the woman they had seen in the store videos, complete with the same tattoo on her arm. They were able to identify her as Douglas and learned she lived in the same area as the victim's home.
When they went to Douglas's residence, they found the truck owner there, wearing a shirt identical to the one they had seen in the store videos. He said she was not there, and he refused to let them look to see if she was actually gone. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody on March 14.
She is being held in the DeSoto County Jail on $10,500 bond. Her next court date is April 22.
