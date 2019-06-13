Crystal Gayle Burke, 37, was sentenced to a year and eight months in state prison on multiple charges including drug and weapons violations.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, on Jan. 19, 2017, deputies spotted a car speeding away from a residence known for drug activity. When the driver spotted the sheriff's car, he made several turns, weaving erratically in and out of traffic, then cut through the yard of a house where it finally stopped.
Burke was sitting in the front passenger seat where deputies found morphine pills and a syringe, and a stun gun in her purse. A container of methamphetamine was recovered near where the car stopped. She was arrested and released two days after her arrest on $11,620 bond.
She was arrested again the next month when a man who left a motor home at her property on State Road 31 in Charlotte County returned to find many things had been stolen out of the motor home. It appeared someone broke into the home through a window where an air-conditioning unit had been. Among the missing items were a TV, clothing, batteries, CDs, DVDs and jewelry, along with the RV's license plate. The value of the items stolen was $11,495.
A check at an Arcadia pawn shop showed Burke had pawned several DVDs, at least one of which was marked with the initials of the RV's owner.
In December 2017, she pleaded no contest to charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and giving false ownership information to a pawn dealer. She was sentenced to two years of drug offender probation.
However, weeks after sentencing, she was arrested on a charge of violating probation by missing an appointment with her probation officer and changing her residence without notification. In February 2018, she was sentenced to three years of drug offender probation, including completing a drug treatment program.
She was accepted to a year-long drug rehab program, but wrote a letter to the court in April asking for a change in the rehab, seeking to attend on an out-patient basis or a 6-month program. She said her grandmother was moving away, leaving her grandfather to care for her two minor children alone, and it was more than he could handle for a year. The children's father could not care for them as he was serving three years in prison. Court records do not indicate a response to her letter.
She was found to have violated probation in June by leaving the residential drug rehab program she was assigned to attend, and not notifying the probation office she changed her residence by leaving the program.
Burke was taken into custody in April 2019. She entered a plea of no contest in May and was sentenced to 20 months in prison. On June 3, she was transported to the Department of Corrections and is projected to be released on Sept. 22, 2020.
