Alison Walton Trudell, 32, was transported Monday to the Department of Corrections to serve a prison sentence of a year and three months on drug charges and battery on an officer.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Trudell was arrested June 28, 2017, after someone on N.W. Magnolia Terrace complained that a woman was removing things from his property.
The owner said when he arrived home, he found a woman, later identified as Trudell, inside the fenced property. When he confronted her, she refused to say why she was there.
When a deputy arrived, Trudell grabbed a jug of water from the property and took it to her car. She said she was there to "clean out a ditch." She said she did not need permission to be on the property because there weren't any "no trespass" signs there.
A deputy asked if a bicycle leaning against her car was hers and she said yes; she had found it and she took it. She then became uncooperative, and denied that the deputy was really "law enforcement." She continued to interrupt as the deputy tried to talk with the property owner.
When the deputy told her to put her hands together to be handcuffed for everyone's safety, she became "combative" and screamed, "No, you're not taking me. Those are not law enforcement handcuffs." She grabbed the deputy's arm and dug her nails into his skin. She then took off running.
The deputy chased her, saying if she didn't stop she would be Tased, but she continued to run, yelling "help, you're not law enforcement." The deputy Tased her and she fell to the ground, but then stood up and continued to run into some woods. DCSO asked the Department of Corrections for assistance with their K-9 unit.
Back at the property, the deputy inventoried her car to have it towed, and found several mushrooms, two glass meth pipes and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Meanwhile, the K-9 unit located Trudell in a pasture. She was taken to DeSoto Memorial for evaluation and then booked into the jail on multiple charges including possession of meth, resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, petty theft, criminal mischief with property damage and trespass.
In August 2017 she pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years of drug enforcement probation, including 6 months in a residential treatment program, an anger management class, and curfew.
In July 2018 she was found to have violated the terms of her probation by leaving the county without permission, failing to report to the probation office and failing to comply with curfew. She admitted the violations and was resentenced under the same terms as before.
But in June 2019 she was again cited for violating probation by failing to report as required in May and June, and changing her residence without approval. Last month she admitted the additional violations of probation and was sentenced to prison on charges of possession of meth, resisting an officer with violence and committing battery on an officer. She was taken to DOC Monday and her projected release date is June 16, 2020.
