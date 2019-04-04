Cole Edward Wooten, 29, was sentenced on March 19 to four years in state prison on charges of unarmed robbery and resisting arrest.
On Jan. 3, 2018, a DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Wooten who was driving a pickup with an outdated tag. Wooten, however, did not stop even though the deputy's lights were activated. The truck pulled into a drive and then through the yard and into woods. When the deputy approached, the driver had run into the woods and could not be found.
The tag on the truck had expired in 1996. A phone left in the truck opened a text app listed under Wooten's name, and his photo matched the driver observed by the deputy. He learned Wooten did not have a valid driver's license; it had been suspended multiple times.
Subsequently, on Jan. 30, 2018, a man was awakened in the middle of the night by Wooten and another man. The victim was driven out to a cemetery where he was questioned about a stolen firearm, then beaten. Wooten reportedly placed several coins in a bandanna which he wrapped around his knuckles to knock the victim down, then hit him on the side of his face “with his fist like a hammer.” The victim was then robbed, left with only his underwear.
According to the arrest report, someone wanted the victim removed from property where he had been living, and Wooten had been asked to make that happen.
Wooten was taken into custody on Sept. 27 on chargers of kidnap, unarmed robbery, resisting an officer and driving on a suspended license. He was released on Oct. 8 on $82,620 bond.
Last month, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to four years in prison; the kidnap charge was dropped by the state.
According to records of the Department of Corrections, Wooten previously served a year in prison in 2010 on charges of giving false ownership information to a pawnbroker, commercial fraud, grand theft and obstructing a criminal investigation, and a year and six months starting in 2011 on similar charges plus possession of methamphetamine. He then served a five-year sentence starting in 2013 on charges of trafficking in stolen property, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and possession of a gun or ammunition by a convicted felon. His release date was in October 2017.
