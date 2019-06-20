Tia Rejeanne Wooten, 38, was recently sentenced to serve seven years in state prison on charges of trafficking methamphetamine.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Wooten was arrested in 2015 when DeSoto County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at her residence. According to the arrest report, as they arrived, they observed one of Wooten's children trying to break the sunroof on an SUV (in which methamphetamines were later found).
A hidden compartment was found in the SUV as deputies conducted the search; it contained five one-ounce baggies of meth, and two thermoses with 18 one-ounce baggies of meth, for a total of around 1.4 pounds.
Inside the residence, deputies found a ledger with names and dollar amounts listed, of a type typically kept by drug dealers to track their buyers. They also found several masks like those used while preparing and packaging narcotics for sale, and a quantity of MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) commonly used to cut meth.
At the time of her arrest, Wooten admitted allowing her kids to try to break the sunroof of the SUV in order to remove the meth before deputies arrived there. She was arrested and held on $50,000 bond.
In May, Wooten entered a no contest plea and was sentenced to seven years in state prison and assessed a fine of $100,000, plus $850 in costs. She was transported to the Department of Corrections on June 17 and her projected release date is May 22, 2026.
According to DOC records, Wooten previously served a year in prison for possession and sale of cocaine stemming from charges dating back to 2002 and 2003.
