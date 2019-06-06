Clifford Milton Bransford, 81, a registered sex offender, was sentenced on May 21 to five years in state prison followed by five years of probation.
According to records from the Arcadia Police Department, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Bransford was arrested in 2016 on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim age 12 or younger, after a child he sometimes babysat said he touched her in an inappropriate manner. The offensive acts took place around 2012.
Bransford eventually entered a plea of no contest and was adjudicated guilty in 2016. He was sentenced to 364 days in the county jail followed by four years of sex offender probation.
But in 2019, he was charged with violating the terms of probation. In May, he entered a plea of no contest and probation was revoked. His sentence was revised to five years in state prison, followed by five years on probation.
He was transferred to the Department of Corrections on May 29 and his projected release date is May 8, 2020. According to DOC records, he had previously been sentenced to prison in 1968 for seven years for an unspecified crime, and was later sentenced in 1979 to five years on a grand theft charge.
