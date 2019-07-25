Logan Michael Daughtrey, 18, was sentenced earlier this month to three years in state prison on charges of burglary and theft at a residence, plus possession of marijuana.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, a woman returned to her home on Nov. 14, 2018, and found a bike by the back door that did not belong there. She called her son to check the house. They found Daughtrey inside collecting items he intended to take, including jewelry and a pile of electronic equipment (computer, iPad, Playstation, DVD player, web cam and more).
Daughtrey, who is the nephew of the owner's brother, said he was hungry and decided to sell the DVD player to get money to buy food. When apprehended, Daughtrey indicated he had a bowl he used to smoke marijuana.
He was arrested on charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On May 6, officers responded to the Family Dollar Store on a shoplifting report. They found Daughtrey, who matches the description of the suspect, behind the store. When questioned, Daughtrey admitted concealing socks, but he put them back before leaving the store.
Deputies collected Daughtrey's backpack and detected a strong odor of marijuana. Daughtrey denied having anything illegal in the backpack, but when deputies searched it, they found a bag containing 93 grams of marijuana.
After pleading no contest, Daughtrey was sentenced to three years in state prison.
