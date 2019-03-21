Corey Zachary Burch, 39, was transferred to the Department of Corrections on March 6 for failure of a sex offender to register as required by law.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Burch was convicted in 2001 for lewd or lascivious battery of a victim age 12 to 15. As a consequence, he became a Registered Sexual Offender and was required to register each year during the month of his birthday, and six months thereafter.
Burch failed to reregister as required in February 2018. An arrest warrant was issued and Burch was taken into custody on March 1, 2018.
In addition, he had been arrested on Dec. 4, 2017, on a charge of grand theft auto after he took a relative's car without permission. The relative had planned to sell the car to him, but he failed to keep up with payments so in October she took it back and revoked permission to use it. However, records indicate he came to her residence and took the car away.
Burch entered a plea of no contest on both the reregistration and grand theft auto cases and was sentenced to serve five years in state prison, with credit for almost a year he spent in DeSoto County Jail. DOC said his release date is projected to be Feb. 28, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.