The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda will be celebrating its 125th anniversary on Oct. 18, and the public is invited to attend the celebration.
"Our service starts at 10:30 a.m. and a reception will follow," said Joan Byron, newspaper liaison for the First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, located at 25250 Airport Road. "We will also have guest artists performing that day. One performer is a Punta Gorda Symphony Principal violist."
The Rev. Barksdale Pullen III was installed as pastor on Jan. 12. and was soon to lead his flock through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The church continued with web-based services beginning in January, 2020," Pullen said. "On July 5, 2020, the church began in-service services after following requirements for disinfecting and following the CDC guidelines. Web-based services continue as before."
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda history
Here's snapshot of the church's history as provided by Byron:
On Oct. 13, 1895, the Presbytery of South Florida of the Presbyterian Church in the United States of America organized the church. The Rev. Charles H. Ferran became the first full-time minister on July 16, 1898.
In April of 1901, the first church building was completed on Harvey Street for $3,000.
The church became self-supporting after 30 years of financial support from the Board of Missions of the Presbyterian Church of the United States of America.
Hurricane Donna extensively damaged the church Sept. 10, 1960, with the bell tower collapsing onto the roof of the sanctuary with the last service in the old, damaged church held on October 1961.
The new church was rebuilt on the same location and was dedicated on March 4, 1962.
In December 1981 the largest congregation in the church’s history was recorded at 277 members.
On Dec. 30, 1984, The Rev. Y. Henderson (the longest-serving pastor) retired after serving 25 years.
On Oct. 13, 1995, the church’s Centennial Celebration was held.
During 1996, a new steeple tower and cross including extensions into the narthex and Fellowship Hall were completed.
The Rev. Stephen Mock was called as pastor on July 1, 2003, and was soon to lead his flock through a disaster. Hurricane Charley destroys the sanctuary and heavily damaged the rest of the church building in downtown Punta Gorda on Aug. 13, 2004.
The newly remodeled building on Airport Road was dedicated on April 2, 2006. The congregation requested dismissal from the Presbyterian from the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination to join the Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians denomination (ECO) on Jan. 20, 2013. The Peace River Presbytery dismissed the congregation as requested on Feb. 28, 2013.
On Dec. 31, 2019, retired after serving for 16 years and Pullen became the church's new pastor.
