A state of the art ultrasound machine has been purchased for Pregnancy Solutions in Arcadia after a fundraising effort from contributions Sacred Heart Church parishioners and the Baby Bottle campaign conducted by the Knights of Columbus, Ponce de Leon Council No. 8074 in Punta Gorda. More funding came from 4US.ORG Adopt a Center in Seattle and matching funds from Knights of Columbus Supreme Council in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a news release.
St. Paul’s Church Rev. Luis Pacheco conducts a blessing of a new ultrasound machine at Pregnancy Solutions in Arcadia.
ARCADIA — The Knights of Columbus, Ponce de Leon Council No. 8074 in Punta Gorda, recently was able to co-sponsor purchasing an ultrasound machine for Pregnancy Solutions in Arcadia.
The contributions came in part from Sacred Heart Church and its Baby Bottle Campaign, it said in a news release. Additional funding came from 4US.ORG Adopt a Center in Seattle along with matching funds from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council, out of Connecticut.
