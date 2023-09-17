ARCADIA — The Knights of Columbus, Ponce de Leon Council No. 8074 in Punta Gorda, recently was able to co-sponsor purchasing an ultrasound machine for Pregnancy Solutions in Arcadia.

The contributions came in part from Sacred Heart Church and its Baby Bottle Campaign, it said in a news release. Additional funding came from 4US.ORG Adopt a Center in Seattle along with matching funds from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council, out of Connecticut.


   

