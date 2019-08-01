Staff report
Faith Mission announces that starting Aug. 9 an evening meal for families and for those who could use a booster will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. A limited amount of takeout meals will also be available after 5 p.m. Faith Mission is at 1109 Ninth Ave., Arcadia.
The Faith Mission is an interdenominational work showing care to the community through meals and fellowship. The mission statement: Faith Mission is a Community Center purposed to serve our community in physical, emotional, and at the base of all activity their spiritual needs. Faith Mission is not a church but rather the extension of many churches and denominations.
The meal is open to anyone with need and without questions asked, all individuals and families are welcome to the table. Faith Mission was founded by a group in an evening Bible study, has continued for over a decade to be the light for many people. There is a table of food items which can be taken on a donation basis to help with the utility bills.
Many thanks to Womack Sanitation for the dumpster provided. Huge thanks to Frank Baxley and his team from Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church for changing out Faith Mission light fixtures to the more efficient cool bulbs this summer. Also, thank you to Publix Super Markets and Winnie-Dixie for the major food contributions.
Faith Mission board members are from First Baptist Arcadia, Mt. Ephraim Baptist, Pine Level Methodist, Eastside Baptist, Fort Ogden Methodist, Fort Ogden Baptist, New Day Baptist, Trinity Baptist, and Cross Creek Bible Study group.
Many thanks to the churches and individuals donating to help keep this nonprofit work alive to service our community.
Have faith
Faith Mission, 1109 Ninth Ave., Arcadia
Thursdays, 4-5:30 p.m., you are welcome!
Details: Steve Price, 941-809-5713, Nancy Lee, 941-637-0874, Sue Meyers, 812-352-0630
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.