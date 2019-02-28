Mandy and Shane Fugate are central Florida missionaries with The Few Days Here, a ministry working in Guatemala. Mandy is from Fort Ogden, Shane from Lake Placid. This is the first of a two-part interview. (thefewdayshere.com)
Mandy: “We are what might be considered as old-timer Floridians. We can count back at least five generations of Florida family on both sides. With the exception of one sister, all of our living relatives are either in DeSoto, Charlotte or Highlands counties. My maiden name is Grantham. Shane and I were married on Jan. 8, 2005. We have known each other since were children because he and his sister would spend the summers with their Granny Carol — whom everyone calls Granny Carol — in Fort Ogden. This was back in the day when we could ride bikes all over without a concern and any new kids in town were friends that became family. We did not discover each other, however, until we were in our twenties. We are the first on both sides of our family to answer the call to foreign mission. The first that we know of, anyway. Our eighteen year-old son, Kyler, lives in Punta Gorda and will begin college in the fall. Our 11-year-old daughter, Ava, is with us in Guatemala.
Mandy: “Before we were called to Guatemala, we lived in Lake Placid, where we attended First Baptist Church of Lake Placid, which is now named First Baptist Church at South Oak. It was here that we grew, in faith, in love, in fellowship and community. Shane was a sheriff’s deputy at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and I homeschooled our children, along with directing the local branch of Choices Pregnancy Care Center. In all the time that we lived there, God was preparing us for what He had planned for us in Guatemala. How we learned to manage everything then is now clearly visible in our daily walk here in Guatemala — our time, what, where and how we spent it; our finances, living on one deputy’s salary, debt-free; our prayer life, seeking our Lord in the big and small, in all things; gaining knowledge of nonprofit business and personal management. All of it. He was growing, focusing, and preparing us; little did we know to what extent.”
Mandy: “After several years of coming to Guatemala with our church on short-term mission trips as a family, we felt called to make the big leap the summer of 2016. This was after years of specific prayer, for guidance, for direction, for discernment, for unity in the will of God. This last one was so very important. If the four of us were not aligned with His will, we weren’t going. Outside the will of God, we are astray; if our desires do not line up with His, we are laboring in vain. I remember praying one specific prayer for the first time and stumbling in surrender over the weight of the words … ‘Lord, let me want what you want for me. Let us want what you want for us.’ That simple prayer, prayed over and over again for over two years, was very much integral to our move here. That shift of heart and thought moved everything into place — perfectly — in His perfect timing.”
Mandy: “We moved Oct. 19, 2016, with 16 bags, two children, and one dog. We arrived in Guatemala in a flurry and much in a Clampett fashion (The Beverly Hillbillies). We arrived at our rental ready to get going ... and immediately thought ‘What have we done?’ This was after we sold our home, all of our possessions and cars … we, in all essence, ‘burned our boats.’ It was both exhilarating and alarming. But we trusted God then to carry us through just the same as we continue to do so today. He is faithful. He is true. We may not always be able to trace His handprint — but we can trace His heart. And, it is good. All of the time.”
Mandy: “You ask if this was what we expected. LOL. We did not come with any expectations other than to trust our Lord and for Him to do a miraculous thing in and through us. He has not disappointed us, not even a little. Even when our women’s ministry group grew to over 80. Even when He moved us from that rural ministry, we came to work long term only after one year. Even when that move was to our new city ministry and housing. Even now that our daily ministry group is over 40. He is good to us. He surpasses any expectation that I could ever have! I do not want to ever limit what He is going to do or what He is doing by my limited understanding. He will do so much more in and through us, if we just surrender to Him! Our lives are such an example of this. That said, trust me when I tell you that He has a ton of work still left to do in us! We are sinners. Just because we live and serve where we are does not make us any less sinners than anyone else, maybe just a little bit more surrendered.”
Part 2 next Thursday
