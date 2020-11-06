James 5:11 Behold, we count them happy which endure. Ye have heard of the patience of Job, and have seen the end of the Lord; that the Lord is very pitiful, and of tender mercy.
Many are going through trying times at home and in our world. Very few people can say they don’t have any problems to deal with, or situations that aren’t mentally and emotionally challenging.
The closer we get to the return of Jesus, the more oppression we will see individually and worldwide. Satan knows there is a time schedule and he knows his time is short. He wants more than anything to oppress the body of Christ and keep us from fulfilling God’s plan in our life, and bearing fruit for the kingdom of God.
No matter what challenges face us, we can make a stand on God’s word and know that the end God has for us is far better than anything we can imagine. Isaiah 26:3 says, Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusts in You. Always, keep your eyes on Jesus. That means your mind is stayed on His word and the promises of God.
As James said, we count them happy which endure. We don’t like that word, because endure means we’re going through something that is hard or even painful. Can you compare what you are going through to what Job went through? Probably not, but even if you can, God will see you through and will bless you if you will hold onto His promises.
Christians have a hope that supersedes anything this world offers. We all have a desire to have a peaceful, secure, quiet life, but we may not see that and we must be prepared for whatever comes our way.
Jesus said, many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord will deliver you out of them all Psalm 34:19.
Remember this life is short, even though it doesn’t feel that way, and soon and very soon we will are going to see the King. Then this sorrow and all this suffering we go through in this world be gone forever, praise the Lord.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
