I remember learning to swim at our community’s swimming pool as a kid.
That summer I went to the pool frequently. It was a welcome reprieve from the heat as I splashed around and played with my friends.
However, I had not yet learned how to swim. As in most pools, this one had a rope across the pool that separated the shallow end from the deep end. I so longed to pass my swimming test and enter that delightful place called the deep end.
I finally learned to swim and passed the test and was allowed to cross the rope. O the joy of doing cannonballs off the diving board.
Many of God’s dear children have been splashing around in the shallow end of their Christian experience. They may know Jesus as their Savior but have not grown much in the Lord. Paul spoke to the Corinthian believers many of whom were carnal and explained to them the delights of the deep things of God.
He speaks to them in 1 Cor. 2:9,10: “But as it is written: "Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him. But God has revealed them to us through His Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God.”
This verse does not describe the delights of heaven someday, but the joys of a deep relationship with God today.
If we are going to enjoy the deep things of God we need to make sure that we have genuinely trusted Christ as our Savior. Without being saved you will never understand the things of God (1 Cor. 2:14).
The second thing we must do to get out of the shallow end of the pool is to start a serious study of God’s Word.
Read the Bible, use study material, and go to Bible studies. God has revealed Himself through His Word.
Finally, we must begin to put what we know into practice. If I only knew the facts of learning to swim without taking a stroke and kicking like mad, I would have remained in the shallow end.
Are you tired of playing in the shallow end of the pool? God has infinite delights for you in the deep end.
