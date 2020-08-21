Luke 12:19-21 In the parable of the rich man who build large barns to store all his goods Jesus spoke these words: I will say to my soul, Soul thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry. But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.
The American dream is to work hard and store up enough wealth so we can sit back and enjoy retirement.
Reading the Bible you will notice you do not find people retired. We are called to run our race each day and fulfill God’s calling on our life. The time we have on this earth is precious and to be used wisely to do God’s will and grow in our knowledge of Him.
When we worked, our job may have seemed so important that we put God to the side because we don’t seem to have enough time to go to church, or study and read our Bible. That is a deception that will actually tell your family that God is not first in your life. God created you and without a personal relationship with your Maker, life is much harder. God wants to fellowship with you every day, and He wants you to run to Him with every problem for His strength and wisdom.
We don’t realize how easy it is to make idols out of what we put our time, energy and money into. In Luke 12:15, Jesus said beware of covetousness.
It is very easy to set our affections on things of this earth instead of things above. Work is important, family is important, but God is more important. God wants to be your source.
If you think you have saved your money wisely and invested it carefully so that you are prepared for retirement, you do not realize how good God has been to you. It is only by God’s grace you were able to work. It was His wisdom that helped you make right choices, therefore God should get all the glory. If we are blessed to retire from the workforce, then it means we have more time to serve God.
There are few churches that have enough help in the work of the ministry. The church needs more workers in every area of service.
This parable said the rich man wanted to take his ease, eat, drink and be merry. Jesus called that man a fool. Serving the Lord your whole life makes retirement just a different season in your life where you can actually do more for the kingdom of God as you prepare for your final journey home.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
