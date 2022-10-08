Jim Stultz

Jim Stultz

One of the boldest statements of faith in the Old Testament was made by Daniel’s three friends. Every citizen of Babylon was required to bow down to a freshly erected idol made from gold by King Nebuchadnezzar. Whoever refused would be thrown into a furnace of fire.

When the music sounded it was the cue to prostrate yourself. It was a government-mandated edict. In Daniel 3:16-18 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego replied to the king: “…Nebuchadnezzar, we don’t need to give you an answer to this question. If the God we serve exists, then He can rescue us from the furnace of blazing fire, and He can rescue us from the power of you, the king. But even if He does not rescue us, we want you as king to know that we will not serve your gods or worship the gold statue you set up.” We know that God miraculously rescued them from the fire and they did not even have the smell of smoke on their garments. What a powerful God we serve. In the book of Daniel, He is the fiery furnace deliverer, the lion tamer, and the One who can use vegetables to make you fat. However, two words that the Hebrew young men used are so important for us: “even if.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments