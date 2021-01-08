Hebrews 10:25 — Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as you see the day approaching.
Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity Psalms 133:1.
When the people of God come together with one spirit and one mind, there is a power present that defies the physical realm. God’s people assembling together is powerful, that is why Satan has tried so hard to keep the body of Christ home and separated.
We have always had storms in the world that have shut down nations and people. Storms can be war, sickness, hurricanes, floods, death and never-ending chaos in our world. Storms create fear, and fear is a powerful tool that causes people to look to man for solutions.
But God did not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love and a sound mind — 2 Timothy 1:7. Don’t doubt God’s word, grab a hold of it, believe it, and live it.
In Revelation 12:11, it is written: And they overcame him (the devil) by the blood of the Lamb, and the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.
We don’t have to fear death. It is part of our world and the last enemy that will be put underfoot. We need to have wisdom, but we also must not live in fear. God hates a false balance so we need to be careful that we don’t get out of balance allowing fear to hold us captive from what is happening in the world.
Yes, sickness is real, yes, COVID-19 has claimed many lives but the good news is many people can testify of God’s goodness and mercy that saw them through the sickness that Satan meant for their harm. Remember the church is Mount Zion where the Lord commanded the blessing, even life for evermore Psalms 133:3. We will be victorious if we will not bow down to the spirit of fear.
God will bless His people and bring us through whenever the storms of life come through. We need to come together and encourage one another for the day is fast approaching that we will go to our real home and never be separated again.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
