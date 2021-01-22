”Behold, I am doing a new thing, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” Isaiah 43:19.
Are we really living? In our daily routines of eating, working, shopping, visiting, fixing, cleaning, are we missing something in our lives?
“In Him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind,” John 1:4. What kind of life was the Bible talking about? Are we spiritually full or just half-living?
According to the Bible, in order to have new life, we must be “born again.” First, by believing in Jesus Christ as our Savior, through which, when we believe, the Holy Spirit gives us the new life. We are then born again. 2 Corinthians 5:17 tells us, “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away, the new has come.”
In this new life, we have all kinds of advantages. For one thing, the Holy Spirit comes to live in our hearts. We have the “light” of all mankind. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. “And this is that testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son,” 1 John 5:12.
I remember when I was a young kid, 4 or 5, we had an old cat that had kittens. One of them was stillborn — or at least we thought it was. But my mother, in all her wisdom, didn’t believe the kitten was dead. She held it in her hand upside-down, and dropped drops of water into its tiny mouth. All of a sudden the kitten came alive and began moving. Lazarus, the brother of Mary and Martha, had been dead four days, then “came forth” when Jesus called him.
He can create a new life for us, too, if we let Him. In this new year, find new joys, new hope, and new life in Christ Jesus.
