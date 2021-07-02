As I was in my study working on a message, I heard a sound coming from the auditorium. I went to see and discovered a sparrow had somehow got under the window air conditioner and had become trapped in the church.
I felt so sorry for the bird as it flew frantically from one glass window to the next unable to escape. The more I tried to catch it, the more it panicked. Back and forth from one side of windows to the other, it kept up its frantic and worried flight. Finally it flew to the window and hit the glass so hard that it stunned the little bird. I then retrieved the sparrow and felt its rapidly beating heart in my hands. It didn’t struggle but seemed to rest in my hands until I opened a door and set it free.
Sometimes I resemble that sparrow — frantically flying from one solution to another, I panic all along. All I get accomplished with my worry and stress is banging my head against more and more obstacles. This is not the way our Lord intends for us to live.
Jesus told His disciples that no one can snatch us from His hands. He also told us that just as His Heavenly Father cared for sparrows, He cares much more for us.
Jesus bids us to come to Him in Matt. In 11:28, we read: “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Jesus promised that if we came to Him, we would discover rest. Paul told the Philippians something similar: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Phil. 4:6,7).
What anxious worries have driven you flying around in panic mode? Rest and peace are the promises of our Lord when we place our care-worn, rapidly beating heart in his hands.
