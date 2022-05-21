Back when I was a child, our family lived in the relative safety of a small town.
Instead of video games, television or some type of organized recreation, we were told simply, “Go out and play.”
No matter if we went to the park or a friend’s house, I remember my Mom would often tell us to be sure to get home before dark.
Getting home before dark is a phrase that can apply to our spiritual lives. When Paul wrote to the Corinthians he spurred them on to run for the prize and buffet their bodies so they would finish the race of their lives strong for the Lord.
Paul gives his personal testimony in 1 Corinthians 9:27: “But I discipline my body and bring it into subjection, lest, when I have preached to others, I myself should become disqualified.”
Paul knew that no matter how strong he was for the Lord even he could fail the Lord. The word disqualified does not refer to losing one’s salvation.
Paul opens the possibility of a believer losing his rewards at the judgment seat of Christ. Or even being disqualified from the joyful privilege of being used of God in an effective manner. A child of God can sin in such a way that God may no longer be able to use him effectively for the cause of Christ.
Toward the end of his life Paul was able to say in 2 Tim. 4:6-8: “For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing.”
One day our fight will be over, our race will be run.
But the question each of us need to ask is, will we finish strong, will we keep the faith? The darkness of a sinful failure looms over us.
