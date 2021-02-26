Have you waited for prayers to be answered? Sometimes the answer is, “Yes;” sometimes “No;” and sometimes the answer is, “Wait.”
Are there answers to prayer that you are waiting on right now? Anxious about? Philippians 4:6, says, “Be anxious for nothing but by prayer and supplication make your requests known unto God.” Believe that God cares enough for you to take your worry away. In prayer, turn your concerns over to God who can help you handle whatever comes your way. After all, He sent His only Son into the world to die for you!
I bought an old trombone for $19 in 1931.Three years later, I traded it for a brand new one that cost $127.50. I began a paper route and paid Payne’s Music Store in my hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, $2 a week. Until last year when the virus silenced our local band, I played this 70-year-old horn every Monday at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County.
Back in the 1930s, it was a struggle to pay for a musical instrument. I was just a kid and money was hard to come by. One Saturday, I went into Payne’s Music to make a payment on my trombone and they informed me that the bill had been paid. I still owed half the amount but my debt was canceled. What an answer to prayer.
We can get unbelievable results when we go to God with our needs both great and small. The Bible tells us to keep believing and praying all the time. We should never give up praying, but “by prayer and supplication let your needs be known to God.” One of the best loved poems on prayer goes like this”
I know not by what methods rare,
But this I know God answers prayers.
I know that He has given His word,
That tells me prayer is always heard,
And will be answered, soon or late,
And so I pray and calmly wait.
I know not if the blessing sought
Will come in just the way I thought;
But leave my prayers with Him alone,
Whose will is wiser than my own.
Assured that He will grant my quest,
Or send some answer far more blessed.
— Eliza M. Hickok
Prayer changes things and God is waiting for your request. Believe in Him. Be patient. He will answer.
