1 Chronicles 29:14: But who am I, and what is my people, that we should be able to offer so willingly after this sort? For all things come of thee, and of thine own have we given thee.
David by the Holy Spirit understood that all the wealth and riches that he and the people possessed for the building of God’s temple, came from God. This is an important revelation for every believer. We may think it is our own ingenuity and abilities that have caused us to accumulate wealth or to prosper. Therefore, when we give to the church, or to the work of the ministry, we might believe it is our gift when in reality we are only giving what God by His grace has given to us.
James 1:17 tells us "every good and perfect gift is from above and comes down from the Father of lights of whom there is no variableness, neither shadow of turning." We want to recognize and give God the glory for all we have whether small or large. David watched as the gold and silver poured into the treasury for the temple and rejoiced at what the Lord was doing.
1 Chronicles 29:9: "Then the people rejoiced, for that they offered willingly, because with perfect heart they offered willingly to the Lord: and David the king also rejoiced with great joy." When you give your offering to the church you are not giving it to a pastor or a building, you are giving it to the Lord. All your resources and your wealth came from God and should be viewed in that light. It is good to examine our heart and consider are we giving willingly with a perfect heart to the Lord, or as a duty?
It is written in 2 Corinthians 9:7: "So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver."
It is also important to understand it is not our job to decide if the money is being used the way we think it should. It is our job to give as the Lord puts it upon our heart and pray that the leadership of the church has wisdom in all finances and affairs of the church. Godly input is always welcome in any church, and every true believer wants growth and expansion in the kingdom of God. Each person has an important part to play in the body of Christ. Ephesians 4:16, "From whom the whole body, joined and knit together by what every joint supplies, according to the effective working by which every part does it share, cause growth of the body for the edifying of itself in love." Let us be like David who wrote in Psalm 39:8, "I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart."
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
