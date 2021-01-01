“He who was seated on the throne said, ‘Behold, I am making all things new.’ Also he said, ‘Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.’” Revelation 21:5
There are 66 books in the Bible, and in the very last one, The Book of Revelation, there are 22 chapters. That means that the verse cited above is near the end of “The Good Book.” It’s a reminder of what the Apostle Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.”
We’ve come to the end of the year 2020. It was a year like none of us has ever experienced. It has been a troubling year, a challenging year, a frustrating year and at times a maddening year. But if you’re honest, looking back, there have been many good things that have come out of it, and these things are a bit different for all of us.
So, as we close the books on the Year of Our Lord 2020, let’s remember that it is indeed a year that the Lord has given us, and let us rejoice in it and in the fact that He’s seen us through it!
But enough living in the past.
One of the great things about the New Year’s holiday is that it gives us the opportunity to look ahead … look ahead in hope and the expectation of better days coming our way. Each year God gives us a sort of “reset button” that He hits at the instant of midnight — the transition from Dec. 31 into Jan. 1. We wake up on New Year’s Day with a clean slate, so to speak, and many of us resolve to do better in the year ahead, to “clean up our act” a bit in order to be a better person.
Unfortunately, that always leads to frustration as very quickly we fail to “keep our act clean” or “be that better person” because the exact same person still lives inside of us — that broken, fallen, sinful person.
Looking forward a little farther into the New Year, I’d like to draw your attention to another special day, and another chance at a new start. That day is April 4. It’s Easter Sunday. This is the day of the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. You remember Him, don’t you? We celebrated His birth just a few days ago. That date, that event, the resurrection, is the key to all human existence, past, present and future.
As Jesus dies to atone for all the world’s sin, and takes His Sabbath rest in the tomb, on that Sunday morning nearly 2,000 years ago everything changed. Jesus Christ, our Savior, left that tomb alive, again. He emerged victorious over the powers of sin — that sin that dooms us to fail in our attempts to make ourselves right with God. The truth is that it can’t be done — not by us.
But the bigger truth is that it doesn’t have to be done by us, because it has already been done by Him. He is the One and only One who can hit “the reset button” on our lives and give us a new beginning — eternally forgiven of all our sins for His sake, because He earned that forgiveness for us. He freely gives us His victory as a gift of God’s amazing grace, with that gift being received in the open, empty, humble hands of faith.
For those of us who are “in Christ,” connected to Him by that faith, we are made new again. Our sins are forgiven, and we stand before God as His justified children. Our act is cleaned up, we’re made new in Jesus, not by what we have done, but because of what He has done for us, on our behalf.
My hope and prayer for all of us in the New Year is that we indeed humbly receive this greatest gift ever given, and all that comes with it … new life in Christ that is not only for this year, and the next, but for all eternity.
