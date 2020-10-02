James 1:4 — But let patience have her perfect work, that you may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.
Patience is a fruit of the Spirit that will grow in us as we grow in the wisdom and knowledge of God through His word and by acting on His word.
Apparently patience has far greater rewards than we could ever imagine. James tells us that through patience we may be perfect and complete, wanting nothing. Therefore God places great emphasis on patience for the believer.
God’s word is referred to as the seed in the parable of the sower. In our world, we know that a seed must be planted, then watered, which begins the process of germination followed by first the blade, then the ear, and after that the full corn, Mark 4:28. We understand that process and never go looking for a grown plant soon after we have planted the seed.
God wants us to realize that growth in the kingdom of God takes patience and must follow a process of gradual growth. That is one reason why staying planted in a church is important so we are not drinking from too many fountains and getting confused. Then each believer must be diligent to study, listen and obey the word of God.
Many Christians begin by planting a seed in their heart, but it is not followed by watering the seed and having patience. If we take the time to allow growth, it will change the way we think and act. When we change according to God’s word, He will get rid of everything in you that does not resemble Jesus.
It is written in 1 John 3:2, "It does not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that when He shall appear, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is."
We want to be on the path that will lead us to perfection, allowing God to mold us into the image of Jesus. It’s not going to happen overnight, but it will happen to all those who diligently seek Him.
Enoch was 365 years old when God found him perfect and took him. God’s desire is that we have patience to stay on the potter’s wheel, allowing Him to work His will in us. It won’t be easy, but it will be well worth it when one day we awake perfect, entire, wanting nothing because we are now are in the likeness of His Son, Jesus Christ.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
