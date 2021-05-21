Do you remember the old Timex watch commercials? I recall one that made an impression on me. In order to prove the ruggedness of their Timex watches, the company strapped one to the blades of a boat motor. They then placed the motor with the watch firmly attached into a tub of water and started it up. After the deafening noise ceased and the blades stopped, the spokesperson removed the watch and placed it up to his ear. He then proudly announced: "Timex, it takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin'."
Sometimes we as God’s children go through unbelievable difficulties. We experience job loss, financial stress, family turmoil and physical setbacks. We may suffer the devastation of losing a spouse or the heartache of a broken relationship. We could say that we have “taken a lickin'.”
These trials should not surprise us as our Lord never promised that life would be trouble free. However, no matter what happens, we have the promise that the Lord will be with us. He told Joshua as he faced insurmountable odds in facing the Canaanite nations: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9).
We are not alone in our pain. He is right there with us. God has not only promised to be with us, but He desires for us to be strong.
Paul challenges us in the midst of our difficulties: “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord” (1 Cor. 15:58).
We may stumble and struggle. We may groan and at times fall down. But our wonderful Lord is there to pick us up and challenge us to keep going. The difficulties we face should not stop us from continuing to be faithful to our Lord and to serve Him.
I believe that our Lord desires for us to be “Timex Christians,” who take a lickin' and keep on tickin' for Him.
