Jim Stultz

In July of 1945, the USS Indianapolis completed a top-secret high-speed trip to deliver uranium and other components for “Little Boy,” the first of two nuclear weapons ever used in combat.

After their mission, they departed for the Philippines on training duty. Without warning, the ship was torpedoed by an Imperial Japanese Navy submarine, and sank in 12 minutes. 1,195 crewmen were aboard the ship and approximately 300 went down with the ship. The remaining 900 faced exposure, dehydration, saltwater poisoning and shark attacks.

