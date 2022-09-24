In July of 1945, the USS Indianapolis completed a top-secret high-speed trip to deliver uranium and other components for “Little Boy,” the first of two nuclear weapons ever used in combat.
After their mission, they departed for the Philippines on training duty. Without warning, the ship was torpedoed by an Imperial Japanese Navy submarine, and sank in 12 minutes. 1,195 crewmen were aboard the ship and approximately 300 went down with the ship. The remaining 900 faced exposure, dehydration, saltwater poisoning and shark attacks.
They were stranded in the open ocean with few lifeboats and almost no food or water. For 4 days they were in the water and no one knew that they were lost at sea. The fear of the sharks was terrifying. However the greatest obstacle to survival was the fear that no one was looking for them. Finally the survivors were spotted by the crew of a PV-1 Ventura, on routine patrol. When they were rescued only 316 survived.
Being lost as sea with no one looking for you is a fearful and terrifying situation. Being lost without Jesus Christ is infinitely worse. The Bible gives a description of those who are lost in Eph. 2:12: “That at that time you were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world.”
No hope, without God, in the world is the sad story of those who have never trusted in Jesus Christ as their Savior.
A fog of hopelessness hung over those sailors from the Indianapolis for 4 days because no one was looking for them. I wonder if we who have been rescued from sin are out looking for others who are lost at sea. As they cling to the pieces of debris from the wreckage of their lives, we need to be sending out lifeboats to bring them to safety in Christ. Our job as followers of Christ is not just to sit in the comfort of our churches. We must constantly be on the watch to rescue shipwrecked sailors lost at sea.
